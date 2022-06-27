Congressional candidate visits Cleveland By Bluebonnet News - June 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter Jon Haire, Democratic Nominee for the United States House of Representatives, 36th District, visited Cleveland, Texas, on June 25 for a Meet and Greet. He is pictured with Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark (right). Haire discussed the recent United States Supreme Court ruling on abortion, gun control, inflation, gas prices, health care and infrastructure. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...