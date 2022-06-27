Congressional candidate visits Cleveland

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Jon Haire, Democratic Nominee for the United States House of Representatives, 36th District, visited Cleveland, Texas, on June 25 for a Meet and Greet. He is pictured with Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark (right). Haire discussed the recent United States Supreme Court ruling on abortion, gun control, inflation, gas prices, health care and infrastructure.

