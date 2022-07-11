Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 8, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 8, 2022:
- West, Michelle Marie – Public Intoxication
- Hamilton, Brandon – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction, and Burglary of a Building
- Houston, Samuel Blake – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration (no mugshot)
- Joiner, Vontrea – Assault
- Jones, William Deandrick – Aggravated Robbery