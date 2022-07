The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 9, 2022:

Cunningham, James – Public Intoxication

Flood, Bobby – Public Intoxication

Nobles, Darrell Lee – Public Intoxication

Johnson, Elmo Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arkabauer, Leslie Jay Ann – Failure to Appear, Minor in Possession of a Tobacco product, No Driver’s License, Expired Registration

Austin, John Wayne – Parole Violation

