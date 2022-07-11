Moss Hill man killed in Sunday night accident

A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 35-year-old Moss Hill man around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the man was traveling southbound on SH 146 about two miles south of the SH 105 intersection in Moss Hill in a 2003 Chevy S-1500 truck when he left the roadway for an unknown reason.

His vehicle struck a culvert in the west ditch, causing his vehicle to roll several times before coming to a stop in a driveway in front of Community Baptist Church of Moss Hill.

The driver died as a result of the crash.

His body was taken to the Jefferson County coroner’s office for autopsy. His identity is being withheld at this time.

No other details are available at this time.

