Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 10, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 10, 2022:
- Hines, N.L. – Robbery and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Gutierres, Felisiano – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Jerome, Brandon Mike – Driving With License Invalid
- Garcia, Hipolito Jr. – Hold for Harris County
- Ellis, Melissa Denise – Theft of Property and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Alfaro, Ignacio – Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver’s License, Driving at an Unsafe Speed
- Hanes, James Bradley – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gondon, Francisco – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated