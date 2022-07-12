Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 10, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 10, 2022:

  • Hines, N.L. – Robbery and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Gutierres, Felisiano – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Jerome, Brandon Mike – Driving With License Invalid
  • Garcia, Hipolito Jr. – Hold for Harris County
  • Ellis, Melissa Denise – Theft of Property and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Alfaro, Ignacio – Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver’s License, Driving at an Unsafe Speed
  • Hanes, James Bradley – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gondon, Francisco – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated
