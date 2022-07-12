Samuel Jeffcoat of Shepherd, Texas was born into his Heavenly home on Saturday, July 9, 2022. He was born in Kingwood, Texas to Joshua Jeffcoat and Dustie (Alston) Jeffcoat.

Sam was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Shirley Jeffcoat and great-grandfather, Bill Alston. Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Joshua and Dustie Jeffcoat; grandparents, Russell and wife Karen Alston, Sheila and husband Richard Jeffcoat; great-grandparents, Linda Alston, Mary and husband Don Vann; along with numerous other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

