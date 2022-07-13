Liberty County to purchase former L-D Chamber building

The former headquarters of the now-defunct Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce will soon be owned by Liberty County. According to County Judge Jay Knight, the County put in the winning bid of $180,000 to purchase the 2,016-square foot building located at 1801 Trinity St., just a stone’s throw from the courthouse.

Knight says he foresees the building being used for County offices with the District Attorney’s Office or the County Attorney’s Office being the most likely to use the space.

The limited space in the courthouse has already forced the relocation of the County Treasurer’s office and the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office, and Knight foresees at least one other department needing to relocate until such time that the County can afford to build a judicial center and turn the courthouse into a historic site.

The building on Trinity Street has five rooms and a large conference room, one full bath with a standing shower and a second restroom, a kitchenette, two large closets and three entrances. It also is located directly adjacent to the Liberty County Juvenile Probation office in a building the County leases.

While acceptance of the offer means the County is likely to purchase the building, it is not a “done deal” until the documents are signed, and money and a deed are transferred.

The board of the L-D Chamber of Commerce are assisting former Chamber CEO Jennifer Chavira with the dissolution of the Chamber. According to Chavira, the Board is selecting a local non-profit that can accept the proceeds that are left over after the Chamber’s debts are paid.

“We are trying to see if one of the entities will take a donation from us and hold the funds until and if another chamber is formed in the future,” she said. “We hope to leave a legacy for the next chamber if we can.”

Chavira said Chamber documents will be removed from the building once the sale is complete and then preserved off-site for the next five years.

Chavira said that in all likelihood the real estate deal will be completed by August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

