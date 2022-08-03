Jennifer Ann Musselwhite, 37, of Woodville, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Jen was born on November 25, 1984, to Ray Musselwhite and Debra Fore in Galveston, Texas. She leaves behind two amazing sons Gavin Kirkland and Kase Callaway.

She was a loving daughter, sister, mom, and friend. Jen had a contagious smile that was unforgettable by anyone. She took the attention of any room she walked in with her bursting personality, big laugh, and gorgeous eyes! Jen used music to express any and every emotion she was ever feeling. She had a fire for God most of us wish for. Jen was unapologetically her in every sense. She wasn’t afraid to say what she felt, or have the tough conversations. Jen was never meant to be tied to one place, she believed she had a gypsy soul. She will be missed by so many.

Jen is preceded in death by her paw paw, Thomas E. “Dinky” Musselwhite; her grandma, Recy Lee; and brother Little Ray.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Ray Musselwhite and wife Tiffany Holt of Woodville, Texas; mother, Debra Fore and husband Travis of Moss Hill; stepparents, Shaon Musselwhite and husband Melvin Walters; sons, Gavin Kirkland of Moss Hill, Kase Callaway of Woodville, Texas; brother, Shaon David of Mauriceville, Texas; sisters, Lavisa and husband Paul Young of Liberty, Texas, Morgan and husband Curry Davis of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Megan and husband Gatlyn McCarty of Honey Island, Texas; nieces, Saide Bott, Tilee McCarty, Kaseley McCarty, and Harper McCarty; and nephew, Ruff McCarty.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 til service time at funeral home. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas, with Reverend Haese officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Home.

