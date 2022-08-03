Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 1, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 1, 2022:

Davis, Richard Milton – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Moss, Ashley Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Criminal Mischief, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration

Noel, Joseph Upton III – Assault/Family Violence with previous conviction

Petty, Kristin Nicole – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Quiroga, Henry – Public Peace Class C

