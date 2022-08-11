Dayton ISD enhances Meet the Teacher events

If the 2022-2023 school year is anything like the turnout that Dayton ISD saw Monday night, Aug. 8, for “meet the teacher,” then this next school will be great.

Campuses saw huge turnouts as parents and students traveled to their campuses to be introduced to not only their teachers but also the campus, the administrators and a few fun things that happened on each campus.

Each campus had different activities going on for the students and parents. Dayton High School had tables set up with faculty and student representatives from many of their organizations there to answer questions and encourage students to join.

The Mighty Dayton Bronco band performed in the Performing Arts Center and entertained parents and students alike with their music. Wilson Jr. High had food trucks for everyone along with local clothing vendors to allow parents to purchase school-approved apparel while visiting their classrooms and meeting their teachers.

Dayton ISD elementary schools were not to be outdone in providing opportunities for their parents and students. Kimmie Brown elementary had popsicles with Principal Jessica Wallace as they toured the KMB campus and met with their new teachers.

Mrs. Wallace said, “Kimmie M. Brown had a great turnout for Meet-the-Teacher. Students and families were able to meet and get organized for the first day of school.”

“SFA teachers and staff were so excited to welcome their scholars to Meet the Teacher night. This is going to be an awesome school year!” said Mrs. Atiya Wortham, principal at SFA Elementary.

Dayton ISD would like to thank Constable Robby Thornton and the Liberty County constables and the Dayton Police Department for providing additional security at the different campuses and always being willing to help where needed.

