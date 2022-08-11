New digital license option available for Super Combo users

Never worry about forgetting a paper Super Combo license at home again with the new digital tag option from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). Beginning with the 2022-23 license year, Texas residents can purchase a digital Super Combo license (Items 111, 117 and 990) that will authorize digital tagging of harvested deer, turkey and oversized red drum. The digital license option is available through online purchase only when licenses go on sale August 15.

A digital license holder will not receive a printed license or tags but must keep their digital license available while in the field. The license can be viewed through the TPWD Outdoor Annual and My Texas Hunt Harvest (MTHH) mobile apps.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife is excited to be offering a digital license and tag option for the first time for outdoorsmen and women this license year,” said Carter Smith, Executive Director of TPWD. “We are piloting this with the Super Combo license types which is one of our most popular licenses that we sell. Lifetime Combo license holders will also be able to use the digital tagging portion of this pilot as well. This has been a long-time coming, but we think this is a great first step to offering more options for our hunters and anglers in the field. We intend to evaluate how well this works as we move forward and look forward to feedback from our customers who choose this option.”

Texans using this option will need to adhere to these requirements for using the digital Super Combo tag:

Digital tagging for harvested deer, turkey and oversized red drum must be completed through the MTHH mobile app. An updated version of the app that supports digital tagging will be available August 15.

Digital license holders are not exempt from the Federal Duck Stamp requirement. If you purchase a Federal Duck Stamp, it will be mailed to your address on file. The stamp must be signed on its face and is required to be on your person while hunting waterfowl.

Other license purchases made for this season (e.g., Annual Public Hunt, Federal Sandhill Crane Permit, Bonus Red Drum Tag, etc.) will be provided in digital format only and will show up as separate items on your digital license.

Number and type of tags issued with digital licenses are limited by species. A full list can be found on the digital tag webpage on the TPWD website. All county bag limits, special provisions and restrictions apply. Execution of a digital tag serves as completion of mandatory harvest reporting for deer and turkey in applicable counties.

It is your responsibility to track tag usage. Use the Harvest History section in MTHH and ensure that your app is synced. Do not harvest an animal if you are not certain that you have a tag available to use.

More information about harvest reporting and required physical documentation for deer and turkey, as well as harvest reporting requirements for red drum, can be found on the digital tag webpage at https://tpwd.texas.gov/digitaltags.

Hunting and fishing regulations for the 2022-23 season will be available online at outdoorannual.com, and on the Outdoor Annual mobile app . The mobile app is free, and once downloaded, it works without internet connectivity which makes it easy for hunters and anglers to view regulations in even the most remote locations. Other features include license lookup, location-based functionality such as “Hunting Seasons and Regulations by Location,” “Where to Fish,” and more. Additionally, the Outdoor Annual website offers the option to download and print all or select sections of the Outdoor Annual.

