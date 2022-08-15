Jose Miguel Juarez, of Cleveland, Texas, was born into his Heavenly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas to Denilson Juarez-Lopez and Alicia Villegas.

Jose was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Villegas. Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Denilson Juarez-Lopez and Alicia Villegas; brother, Denilson Juarez, Jr.; uncles, Jose Ricardo Villegas, Jose Alfredo Villegas, Fausto Juarez, Jr.; aunts, Lucero Villegas, Jacqueline Santos Villegas, Patricia Villegas, Amayrani Juarez; grandparents, Patricia Ortiz De Villegas, Fausto Juarez, Leydi Lopez; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

