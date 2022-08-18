Cleveland Chamber seeking sponsors, donations for three upcoming events

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations for the upcoming Teacher Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 1.

“We will be honoring 11 local educators who received ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards last school year. Each year, we give each honoree a backpack filled with gifts from our members. Please drop your items off (11 total) at the Chamber office by Tuesday, Aug. 30,” said Chamber CEO Victoria Good.

Some ideas for items include: teacher school supplies (Expo markers, pens), gift cards (restaurants, coffee shops, Amazon, Walmart), treats (candy, decorated cookies), or a small gift bag filled with promotional items from your business. Donors should bring 11 of the same item.

To register for this luncheon, go online to https://business.clevelandtxchamber.com/events/details/gcc-monthly-networking-luncheon-9987. The luncheons are held at the Cleveland Community Center.

If your business or organization is looking for other opportunities, the Chamber still needs sponsors for Rock-N-Ride, a bike ride through the Sam Houston National Forest. The event, set for Nov. 12, brings people to the Cleveland area to enjoy the beauty of the national forest.

Sponsorships for Rock-N-Ride are available at $250, $500, $1,000 and $2,000 levels. Sponsors are highlighted throughout the event and on the T-shirts given out to participants and Chamber volunteers.

On Oct. 25, a senior health expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland Community Center. This free event is intended to help people 65 and older gain access to information and resources for healthcare, home care, Medicare and more. Some healthcare screenings will be available. The event is sponsored by Main Stage Sponsor with Horizons Hospice providing breakfast to all attendees.

For more information on these events, call the Chamber at 281-592-8786.

