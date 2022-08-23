Blackburn to speak to Dayton Historical Society

The Dayton Historical Society is excited to announce that Will Blackburn, a member of the Dayton Sports Hall of Fame and new Director of Track & Field at the University of Houston, will be the special guest presenter on Monday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m.

Blackburn will share his story and some of his great memories of Dayton, those that influenced him and helped send him on his way to UH, and his quarter of a century plus at the university.

“We are genuinely excited to have a Dayton sports legend,” the announcement states.

The Dayton Historical Society meets at Parker Hall at 201 S. Hill St. behind the Old School Museum.

