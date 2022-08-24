Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 22, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 22, 2022:

Smith, Dennie Stanhope II – Driving While Intoxicated

Suggs, Cody – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Cook, Russell Steven – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Rich, Eli Blake – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Potter, Shelby Lounette – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana

Vestal, Lawrence Gage – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon

Pringle, Nicholas Caid – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Criminal Mischief

Cook, Russell Steven Potter, Shelby Lounette Pringle, Nicholas Caid Rich, Eli Blake Smith, Dennie Stanhope II Suggs, Cody Vestal, Lawrence Gage

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

