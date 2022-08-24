Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 22, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 22, 2022:

  • Smith, Dennie Stanhope II – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Suggs, Cody – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Cook, Russell Steven – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Rich, Eli Blake – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Potter, Shelby Lounette – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
  • Vestal, Lawrence Gage – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon
  • Pringle, Nicholas Caid – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Criminal Mischief
Cook, Russell Steven
Potter, Shelby Lounette
Pringle, Nicholas Caid
Rich, Eli Blake
Smith, Dennie Stanhope II
Suggs, Cody
Vestal, Lawrence Gage

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.