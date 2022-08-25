Floral design program in full bloom at Dayton High School

The Bronco Blooms Arrangement of the Month Club (AOTM) is a work of love that the Dayton High School Floral Department has been working toward for a few years. This club will allow students to gain real-world, hands-on experience that is imperative to their learning.

The Floral Design department offers DHS students two industry-based certifications, which prepare them for the workforce and also count toward the school’s accountability rating. With the AOTM, students can add the work they do to their required portfolio for certification, and teachers take home a beautiful arrangement that would typically cost three times what they would pay for in the store.

The hope is to extend this program beyond our district staff and open it to the public next year. Not only is Dayton High School offering the AOTM program, but Bronco Blooms Floral Shop can also create arrangements for any special events including banquets, fundraisers, weddings, or other events.

Last spring, the advanced students created over 60 arrangements of various styles for the Lee College Dancing For Our Stars Fundraiser. They also worked with the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, and many other student organizations to create arrangements for their banquets.

Starting jobs in the floral industry pays on average $15 an hour and getting the TSFA Level 1 and 2 Certifications in high school is going to propel students toward success.

As the Bronco Blooms brand grows, the plan is to add more products to the repertoires, such as homecoming mums and corsages for prom.

To learn more about the amazing work of these students, follow them on Facebook by searching for Dayton High School Bronco Blooms. Anyone can like and follow the student’s journey throughout the year, and see all of the amazing things that are being created by the students.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

