Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 24, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 24, 2022:

  • Stringer, Jerrica Leshay – Disorderly Conduct
  • Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Disorderly Conduct
  • Guevara, Liliana – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
  • Thomas, Carolyn Jean – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
  • Herrington, Wayne Allen – Expired Driver’s License, Displaying Expired License Plate and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Baldwin, Lashonda Dremese – Hold for Polk County
  • Burroughs, Corbin – Hold for Chambers County
  • Parker, Melissa Deshon – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Bond Forfeiture-Assault of a Public Servant
  • Walker, Anthony Ray Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Taylor, Clyde Allen – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Reinhart, Kim Danette – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, and Driving While Intoxicated, second

Baldwin, Lashonda Dremese
Burroughs, Corbin
Herrington, Wayne Allen
Morgan, Bryanna Deann
Parker, Melissa Deshon
Reinhart, Kim Danette
Stringer, Jerrica Leshay
Taylor, Clyde Allen
Walker, Anthony Ray Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.