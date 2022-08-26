Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 24, 2022:
- Stringer, Jerrica Leshay – Disorderly Conduct
- Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Disorderly Conduct
- Guevara, Liliana – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
- Thomas, Carolyn Jean – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
- Herrington, Wayne Allen – Expired Driver’s License, Displaying Expired License Plate and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Baldwin, Lashonda Dremese – Hold for Polk County
- Burroughs, Corbin – Hold for Chambers County
- Parker, Melissa Deshon – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Bond Forfeiture-Assault of a Public Servant
- Walker, Anthony Ray Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
- Taylor, Clyde Allen – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Reinhart, Kim Danette – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, and Driving While Intoxicated, second