Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 24, 2022:

Stringer, Jerrica Leshay – Disorderly Conduct

Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Disorderly Conduct

Guevara, Liliana – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)

Thomas, Carolyn Jean – Theft of Property (no mugshot)

Herrington, Wayne Allen – Expired Driver’s License, Displaying Expired License Plate and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Baldwin, Lashonda Dremese – Hold for Polk County

Burroughs, Corbin – Hold for Chambers County

Parker, Melissa Deshon – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Bond Forfeiture-Assault of a Public Servant

Walker, Anthony Ray Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated

Taylor, Clyde Allen – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Reinhart, Kim Danette – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, and Driving While Intoxicated, second

