Jerry Dale Bolton Sr. was born in Cleveland, Texas on July 2, 1956 to parents, Thadell and Thelma Bolton.

He passed away August 28, 2022 in Humble, Texas at the age of 66. Jerry has been a welder since he was 19 years old, hard working man, and was an excellent provider for his family. He was a great father and a great grandfather.

Jerry loved to fish, good company, and a warm fire. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Thadell and Thelma Bolton.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Sherry Bolton of Splendora, Texas; children, Jerry Dale Bolton Jr and wife Jennifer, and Chasity Rose and husband Aaron; grandchildren, Cullen Dallas Rose and Carlee Dale Rose; brothers, Kenneth Bolton, Glen Bolton, and Fred Bolton; sister, Faye Bolton; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

