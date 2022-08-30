Joyce Marie Dill, age 83, of Deer Park, Texas, went to her home in Heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was an active member of Creekmont Baptist Church in LaPorte, Texas. Her favorite things to do were to spend time with her family, sewing and crocheting.

She was born on October 6, 1938, to Henry and Juanita Reece in Spur, Texas. She was loving, kind, patient and the center of her family. She will be deeply missed not only by her family and friends, but by all who were blessed to meet her; she never met a stranger; to know her was to love her.

She is survived by one Sister: Cynthia Reece McCaffety of New Oleans, La.; Three Daughters: Nita Joiner and husband Alton of Liberty County, Texas, Debbie Smith of Deer Park, Texas, Judy Eliason and husband Jo Bob of Madisonville, Texas; Nine Grandchildren: Mandy Sparks, Leslie Parrish and Husband Chris, A.J. Joiner and wife Denise, Cory Smith and wife Candace, Matthew Eliason and wife Courtney, Joseph Eliason, Felice Overton and husband Dalton, Leeann Eliason and Adam Eliason: Fifteen Great-Grandchilden: Kaitlin and Kaleb Sparks, Christopher and Natalie Parrish, Jackson and Braelyn Joiner, Shelbi Smith and Kali Kamp, Isabella, Adelina, Mason and Michael Eliason, Jesse, Hadassah and Atticus Overton; Numerous Nieces and Nephews; Eight Step-Children: Debbie Tidwell and husband Larry, Sharon Woodward and husband Donnie, Bethany Barnard and husband Phil, Holly Costa and husband Gino, David Dill and wife Jan, Jeff Dill and wife Sue, John Dill and Bruce Dill; 40 Step-Grandchildren; 48 Step-Great-Grandchildren; 13 Step-Great-Great-Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents (Juanita and Henry Reece), her Brother (Lavon Reece) her Husbands (James Dean and Harry Dill), her Step-Son (Ronnie Dean) and her Step-Daughter (Connie Johnson).

Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at Creekmont Baptist Church located at 401 Myrtle Creek, LaPorte, Texas. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 am. Following the Funeral Services, she will be laid to rest at Ryans Cemetery located at TX 321, Cleveland, TX (between Dayton and Cleveland) at 1:00 pm. Please have flowers delivered directly to Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Hwy in Pasadena, Texas.

