Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 30, 2022:
- Whitehead, Latroy – Public Intoxication
- Young, Steven Allen – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- French, Joel Lloyd – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Criminal Mischief
- Carlton, Claudia – Aggravated Assault of Public Servant and Cruelty to Livestock
- Rucker, Decoris Lamont Jr. – Assault/Family Violence and Parole Hold
- Evans, Courtney Dionne – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Aggravated Assault and Theft of Property (two or more convictions)
- Kudlemyer, Robert Keith – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Tijernia, Jose Emanuel – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence With Weapon
- Benitez, Oscar Alexis Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Bugh, Tyler Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespass
- Harris, Charlye Kathleen – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Owens, Genella Denise – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Assault/Family Violence, Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Hold for Pima County-Probation Violation-Kidnapping and Hold for Polk County-Bond Forfeiture-Terroristic Threat