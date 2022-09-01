Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 30, 2022:

  • Whitehead, Latroy – Public Intoxication
  • Young, Steven Allen – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • French, Joel Lloyd – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Criminal Mischief
  • Carlton, Claudia – Aggravated Assault of Public Servant and Cruelty to Livestock
  • Rucker, Decoris Lamont Jr. – Assault/Family Violence and Parole Hold
  • Evans, Courtney Dionne – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Aggravated Assault and Theft of Property (two or more convictions)
  • Kudlemyer, Robert Keith – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Tijernia, Jose Emanuel – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence With Weapon
  • Benitez, Oscar Alexis Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Bugh, Tyler Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespass
  • Harris, Charlye Kathleen – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Owens, Genella Denise – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Assault/Family Violence, Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Hold for Pima County-Probation Violation-Kidnapping and Hold for Polk County-Bond Forfeiture-Terroristic Threat
