Liberty County deputy involved in head-on crash

A Liberty County sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday in a head-on crash on SH 146 in Hardin.

Around 5 p.m., the 911 dispatch center at the sheriff’s office began to light up with calls about a driver being all over the road, according to Sheriff Bobby Rader.

At that same time, LCSO Deputy Matthew Growney and Pct. 3 Constable Mark “Maddog” Davison were driving along SH 146 after responding to a theft call in the Hardin area. Davison, who was driving in front of Growney, reportedly saw the oncoming vehicle – a Ford F450 work truck – in their lane and swerved out of the way. Growney did not have time to respond and was struck head-on.

Growney suffered minor injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The driver who allegedly caused the accident was uninjured.

Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, says the driver of the Ford told troopers that the vehicle’s defrosting fans quit working and were fogging up the vehicle’s windows.

“That’s about the time that it started raining really hard and he said he couldn’t see what he was doing because the windows were fogging up,” Willoughby said.

Willoughby said it does not appear that the driver was medically impaired or under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Trooper JP Koen is the lead investigator of the crash. Willoughby said the driver is expected to be cited for driving on the wrong side of the road.

“He’s very lucky they were all in a 50 MPH speed limit and not a 65 MPH zone,” Willoughby said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

