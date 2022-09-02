Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 31, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 31, 2022:

  • Patterson-Cortez, Alicia Ann – Parole Violation
  • Goodman, Sydney Michelle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Duff, Cody David – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Greene, Jeffrey Allen – Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility    
  • Rubio, Elmer Tomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Larson, Curtis – Criminal Mischief      
  • Vauter, Ryance Kade – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
