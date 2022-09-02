Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 31, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 31, 2022:
- Patterson-Cortez, Alicia Ann – Parole Violation
- Goodman, Sydney Michelle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Duff, Cody David – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Greene, Jeffrey Allen – Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Rubio, Elmer Tomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Larson, Curtis – Criminal Mischief
- Vauter, Ryance Kade – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance