Rev. William Adolph Johnson, 90, of Liberty, went on to glory on August 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by many loved ones. Rev. Johnson was born July 11, 1932, in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Emmett and Laci Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his son, Junior; grandson, Willie; his parents, Emmett and Laci Johnson; seven brothers and one sister. Rev. Johnson is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lela Johnson; son, Ronnie Johnson and wife Nancy, Loretta Morgan and husband Randy, and Laurine Johnson. Rev. Johnson was a grandfather of ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and a preacher to everyone he met.

Rev. Johnson has been serving the Lord and doing his work for 62 years. He has traveled all over the United States evangelizing and preaching the gospel. Adolph was a missionary in Ecuador and Mexico. He started a church in his living room. In 1967 he built a church and has pastored at three churches during his lifetime.

Brother Johnson was known for his love of the Lord, bluegrass singing, guitar pickin’ and mostly of his uncompromising life he and Sister Johnson has lived.

Sister Johnson would like to express her greatest appreciation to New Beginning Church that has come and stayed with her and Brother Johnson, never leaving their side. Also to Bibleway Church that has helped however they could, and to everyone that has called, visited, sent food and for the many prayers, Thank You.

Service for Rev. Johnson will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Bibleway Church in Liberty. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Interment for Rev. Johnson will follow his service at Hillside Cemetery.

