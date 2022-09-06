David Wayne Potts, age 57, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. He was born on December 7, 1964 in Wiesbaden, Germany to Wayne E. Potts and Linda E. Gates.

Mr. Potts is preceded in death by Grandfather Albert R. Potts, Grandmother Della M. Potts-Cole (Mamaw), Grandfather Centes Javellan (Lolo), Grandmother Henrietta Javellana, Father-in-law Dewey George, Stepfather Archie L. Gates, Sr. (Dad)

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 38 years Tammy A. Potts; Father Wayne E. Potts (Dad) and Stepmother Carol Potts (Mom), his Mother Linda E. Gates (Mom). Daughter, Stephanie M. Gonzales and husband Mark Gonzales and their children and his grandchildren: Mark Jr, Maximilian, and Mitchell Gonzales; Son, Travis W. Potts and wife Jonna Potts and their children and his grandchildren: Jake and Garrett Potts and their mother Teresa Potts. Cody, Brynlee Potts, and newborn on the way with their mother Jonna Potts; Sister Denise Potts Westbrook, husband David Westbrook, Brother Leo Gates, Jr. and wife Cecy. Mother-in-law, Vivian George and Chuck Christy, Sr. Brother-in-law, Roy George. Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, Dusty and Robin Fiedler. Many nieces and nephews, friends and family.

David Wayne Potts graduated from Dayton High School in 1983. He married Tammy on November 4, 1983. He had different jobs prior to graduating high school. He worked as an electrician for many years before obtaining his master’s license and starting his own business. He enjoyed hunting at an early age with his dad in Colorado and West Texas. David loved to travel with his family. He enjoyed the many ski trips with his wife and children. He loved to travel and wanted to see things outside of Texas. He enjoyed collecting guns. He had several dogs through the years, that were truly man’s best friend.

David was a huge Houston Astros fan. He loved his sports of football and baseball. He was a music fan, loved all sorts of music. He enjoyed motorcycle trips on his Harley Davidson with his wife Tammy. He was proud of his daughter and son for enlisting in the United States Marine Corp (USMC). He loved his grandchildren very much, they meant the world to him. He loved his wife Tammy so very much. His Grandmother Mrs. Potts-Cole (Mamaw) was his number one, he enjoyed visiting and taking her to the salon and pedicures, and even took her for a ride on his motorcycle the first day he got it. He was a history buff, loved his Country and in tune with all government and political aspects.

His motto was to live for today, not tomorrow. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at North Main Baptist Church 4709 North Main Street in Liberty, TX 77575.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

