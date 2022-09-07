Splendora ISD superintendent discusses rapid growth, two bond proposals on Nov. 8 ballot

Rotarians of the Rotary Club of East Montgomery County (RCEMC) will focus on supporting education and literacy this quarter. As part of that initiative, fellow Rotarian and Splendora ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Burke was the guest speaker at the Sept. 6 RCEMC meeting. Dr. Burke leads Splendora ISD with a current student enrollment of 4,800-plus and 743 employees. Students began the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Dr. Burke gave an overview of the 4A District and shared the four strategic goals for the 2022-2023 school year: Student Success; Staff Wellbeing, Engagement, and Growth; Community Engagement, Transparency, and Trust; and Strategic Alignment of Financial and Operational Systems for Long-Term Growth.

The superintendent also spoke about the tremendous growth the Splendora community is experiencing. The Splendora ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election for November. A Community Bond Steering Committee made the recommendations, and the Board has put these propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Proposition A, the general education proposition, seeks authorization for $201 million in bonds. The bond construction plan includes:

an expansion to the high school to increase capacity to 2,100 students;

a junior high school;

two elementary schools to replace Greenleaf and Peach Creek Elementary Schools at sites to be determined;

land purchases; and

other district improvements.

Proposition B, a 1,000-seat performing arts facility and support spaces, seeks authorization for $24 million in bonds.

The RCEMC showed their appreciation to Dr. Burke by donating the book “Belle, the Last Mule at Gee’s Bend” by Calvin Alexander Ramsey and Betty Stroud in his honor. This book and the books already collected this year will be donated to one of the elementary schools in the East Montgomery County area.

