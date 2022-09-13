Richard David Benavides, 40, of Liberty, Texas passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. at his residence. Richard was born on December 12, 1981 to James Arthur Parson and Belinda Joyce Williams in Liberty, Texas. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He loved tinkering with things and fixing them. Richard had the gift of making people laugh. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Richard is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Dorothy Mae Parson, and Ida Lee Boyd; brothers, James Parson, and Christopher James Parson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Austin Cole Benavides of Rye, Texas; parents, James Arthur Parson, and Belinda Joyce Williams of Saratoga, Texas; brother, Randall Benavides and wife Cristal of Saratoga, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 11:00 am at Thicket Church of God 26942 FM 787 Thicket, Texas 77374 with Pastor Mark Ainsworth officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Thicket Church of God between 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Interment Oilfield cemetery in Saratoga, Texas.

Honoring Richard as pallbearers are Austin Benavides, Jaron Benavides, Dewayne Collier, Rusty Hendrix, Raymond Freeman, Morgan Blanchard, Walter Lowe, AJ Hernandez, and Chris Tomlinson.

