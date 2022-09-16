Hardin County man guilty of bank robbery

A Kountze man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Timothy Shane Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before District Judge Marcia Crone on Sep. 16, 2022.

According to information presented in court, on June 6, 2022, Mitchell robbed the Lumberton branch of the Community Bank of Texas. Mitchell approached a teller’s station at the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. Mitchell told the teller he had a gun, which he threatened to use if she alerted authorities.

The teller gave Mitchell a stack of currency and he left the bank. The teller immediately activated the panic button alerting police to the robbery.

Witnesses were able to describe Mitchell’s vehicle, which was apprehended shortly after the robbery. Mitchell was arrested and the $5,860 in currency was recovered at that time.

Mitchell was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 8, 2022. Mitchell faces up to 20 years in federal prison upon sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Lumberton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Batte.

