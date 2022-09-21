Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in locating child sex trafficking suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is currently working a case of Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault of a Child, in which Ty Maine Miller is the suspect.

Miller is alleged to use social media to make contact with juveniles and either arrange for transportation to his home, or to pick up the children for sexual intercourse.

Miller allegedly utilizes Instagram and Snap Chat to make contact with children, often using variations of his name within his social media accounts.

He is currently on the Multi-County Crime Stoppers Top Ten Featured Felons list.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Miller, or if you were contacted by Miller on social media please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case number 22A248742.

