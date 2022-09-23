Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 21, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 21, 2022:

  • Rivera-Ortiz, Kevin Geovanny – Murder
  • Sorto-Velasquez, Manuel De Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Fleming, John Thomas – Hold for Montgomery County and Hold for Harris County
  • Porter, Colton Edward – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Violate Promise to Appear, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Chapman, Matthew Cody – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Bledsoe, Biff Wayne – Parole Violation
  • Aguilar-Rivera, Adrian – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Frizzell, Danny – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
