Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 21, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 21, 2022:

Rivera-Ortiz, Kevin Geovanny – Murder

Sorto-Velasquez, Manuel De Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Fleming, John Thomas – Hold for Montgomery County and Hold for Harris County

Porter, Colton Edward – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Violate Promise to Appear, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Chapman, Matthew Cody – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Bledsoe, Biff Wayne – Parole Violation

Aguilar-Rivera, Adrian – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Frizzell, Danny – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

