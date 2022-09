The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 24, 2022:

Elliot, Michael Vinson – Disorderly Conduct

Borges, Simon – Driving While Intoxicated

Roberts, Atonia Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Carson, Jerry Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Carpio, Stephanie Henry – Hold for Galveston County-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 Years of Age

