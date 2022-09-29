Democratic candidates making an appearance in Cleveland Saturday

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Jon Haire

Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark is pleased to announce that the Liberty County, Montgomery County and San Jacinto County Democratic parties are hosting a “Turn Texas Blue in 2022 Democratic Party Rally” at Samuel Wiley Park, located at 1030 Green Street in Cleveland, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. 

Candidates include Jon Haire, Democratic nominee for the United States House of Representatives in District 36, which includes Liberty County; Laura Jones, Democratic Nominee for the United States House of Representatives in District 8; Julia Maldanado, Democratic Nominee for the Texas Supreme Court, Place 9; Robert Johnson, Democratic Nominee for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6; and Bob Mabry, Democratic Nominee for the Ninth District Court of Appeals. 

There will be food and music, and all are welcome.

