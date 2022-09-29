Democratic candidates making an appearance in Cleveland Saturday

Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark is pleased to announce that the Liberty County, Montgomery County and San Jacinto County Democratic parties are hosting a “Turn Texas Blue in 2022 Democratic Party Rally” at Samuel Wiley Park, located at 1030 Green Street in Cleveland, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m.

Candidates include Jon Haire, Democratic nominee for the United States House of Representatives in District 36, which includes Liberty County; Laura Jones, Democratic Nominee for the United States House of Representatives in District 8; Julia Maldanado, Democratic Nominee for the Texas Supreme Court, Place 9; Robert Johnson, Democratic Nominee for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6; and Bob Mabry, Democratic Nominee for the Ninth District Court of Appeals.

There will be food and music, and all are welcome.

