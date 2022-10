The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 8, 2022:

Thomas, Destiny Unique – Criminal Mischief and Burglary of Vehicles (no mugshot)

Trahan, Gary Wayne – Public Intoxication

Jones, Tylor Lee – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Powell, Kameron Allan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Adams, Oran Matthew – Possession of a Controlled Substance

