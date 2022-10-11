Cleveland ISD issues statement about ongoing investigation of employee

A statement released by Cleveland ISD on Monday addresses allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a former middle school student. The statement reads:

“Cleveland ISD has been made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a former middle school student. The district has taken immediate action and launched a full investigation in conjunction with law enforcement agencies. We also have cooperation with the former student’s new district administration.

“Cleveland ISD has placed the middle school staff member that is in question on administrative leave pending the outcome of a complete investigation. Cleveland ISD is a zero-tolerance district for such behavior or actions by any staff or faculty member and we will ensure a full cooperation and compliance with law enforcement. Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland ISD police department.

“Our district is first and foremost about safety and the well-being of our students, which will always guide our decisions!”

