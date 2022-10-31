Dayton’s Cognata achieves highest FFA award

Hallee Cognata, a 2020 Dayton High School graduate and a student at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, has earned an American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.

The American FFA Degree is presented to FFA members who demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement through their FFA career.

This degree is the highest award conferred to FFA members and only 1 percent ever attain this goal, according to information shared by Dayton FFA. Cognata was among 4,000 FFA members across the nation and 192 FFA members in the State of Texas to receive the award this year.

Cognata, 20, is a Dayton alumni chapter officer and will graduate from SHSU in May with a bachelors degree in Agriculture Science and a teaching certification. She is planning to then get her master’s degree at SHSU. Her goal is to one day be a high school ag teacher.

Cognata is the daughter of Lana Ballinger of Dayton and Luke Cognata of Crosby.

Hallee Cognata

To see the names of all of this year’s recipients, go online to https://ffa.app.box.com/s/re9rk31x5s7t3nzzj8vy9ikp2w8r94q3/file/995726670363

