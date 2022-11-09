Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 7, 2022:

Jones, Robert Timothy – Public Intoxication and Theft

Bradford, Undrey Ramone III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Zbranek, Justin Lee – Hold for Hardin County – Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tatom, Scott Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated

Noack, Derick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Casey, David Edward – Public Intoxication

Dilley, Timothy Adam – Theft of Property with two or more convictions

Zbranek, Justin Lee Tatom, Scott Anthony Noack, Derick Jones, Robert Timothy Dilley, Timothy Adam Bradford, Undrey Ramone III

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

