Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 7, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 7, 2022:

  • Jones, Robert Timothy – Public Intoxication and Theft
  • Bradford, Undrey Ramone III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Zbranek, Justin Lee – Hold for Hardin County – Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tatom, Scott Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Noack, Derick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Casey, David Edward – Public Intoxication
  • Dilley, Timothy Adam – Theft of Property with two or more convictions
