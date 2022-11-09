Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 7, 2022:
- Jones, Robert Timothy – Public Intoxication and Theft
- Bradford, Undrey Ramone III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Zbranek, Justin Lee – Hold for Hardin County – Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tatom, Scott Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated
- Noack, Derick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Casey, David Edward – Public Intoxication
- Dilley, Timothy Adam – Theft of Property with two or more convictions