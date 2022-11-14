Public invited to see ‘Grid Down, Power Up’ documentary Monday night at Dayton Community Center

The Liberty County Republican Party (LCRP) invites everyone to attend their upcoming event in Dayton at the Community Center on Monday, Nov. 14.

The LCRP will be showing a documentary regarding Texas and America’s electric grid system, “Grid Down, Power Up,” a movie narrated by Dennis Quaid that includes the substantial involvement of Texas State Senator Bob Hall from Rockwall.

Senator Hall has long been sounding the alarm in the Texas Legislature regarding the vulnerabilities of our electric grid.

“I was speaking in Beaumont this fall, and the group I was speaking to also showed this documentary. I had heard about the movie, but had not yet taken the time to watch it. When I did, I was blown away. My immediate thought was our people in Liberty County had to see this,” explained Liberty County Republican Party chair Emily Cook.

The film highlights the disastrous possible results of an electric grid failure, how close we are to failing and the easy policy solutions. It’s a must-see to help protect you and your family.

The event begins at 6:30 pm. Pizza will be served, and donations accepted to help offset the costs of the event.

