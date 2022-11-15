Nobuko Asaumi Crockett was born on August 21, 1934, in Fukuoka, Japan. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 88 years old, she passed away, surrounded by her loving family.

Nobuko, more commonly known as Shingo, met her husband David Scott Crockett in Japan. The two built a beautiful family and life together, traveling all around the world for many years with the Air Force, eventually settling in Dayton in 1974.

Whether you were family, a neighborhood kid, friend or acquaintance she gave the same straight forward style. Shingo’s standards were always high, failure was never an option and her love was tough, but endless. She was never one to settle or allow anyone to choose her path. Instead, she was direct with her words and chose to stand firm in her beliefs, even if it meant standing alone.

Shingo led a full life, with a wide-range of interests. Earning a fourth-degree black belt in Kodokan Judo and a fifth-degree black belt in Karate, it was a known fact that Momma/Aunt Shingo/Grandma meant business.

She enjoyed sewing clothes, curtains and blankets with her daughter; then later sewing Barbie doll attire and accessories with her granddaughters.

Many Saturdays were spent window shopping at flea markets and garage sales, while Sundays were for church and football on the TV.

The last two years have been filled with family Friday night game nights, joy rides in the ranger, late night popcorn and movies, morning coffee and cartoons in bed, chicken herding, learning about the internet, hoverboard rides and walkers, etc.

Nobuko was preceded in death by her parents Genji and Fugi Asaumi.; and her beloved husband David Scott Crockett.

She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Davy Crockett, Jim Scott Crockett and Patricia Ann Carlisle and husband James; her grandchildren Nobuko Spring Woods, Davy Lee Crockett, JC Crockett, Ashley Ulkie, Brandi Williams, Christina Nicole Sanders, Garrett Dakota Carlisle, and April Yingst; her great-grandchildren Alexander, Dylan, Brevan, Wilder, Shae, Bree, James, and KC; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Davy Lee Crockett, JC Crockett, Bruce Woods, Richard Poenisch, Henry Newbury, Billy Wiggins, Brice Willis, and Jeremie Robbins.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sterling Funeral Home, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

