Letter to the editor: Liberty County elections administrator addresses questions about mail-in ballots

To the voters of Liberty County,

As I continue to work for you as your County Elections Official, I am always striving to make voting easier and more secure for all our voters.

Each election, we receive calls from over-the-road truckers who will be out of the county for a few weeks on runs across the country, and the common question they have is how they can vote. The problem is that the law overlooks the unique positions of these voters are in.

All mail-in ballots must be sent to a permanent mailing address. This presents a problem for voters who do not know where they will be or how long their runs will take. There is simply not a legal remedy at this time.

We know this affects a small number of Liberty Countians, but their vote still matters. We are working with our state legislators to fix this issue. Any over-the-road truckers or anyone that this affects, please reach out to my office at 936-334-5185. We want to hear from you so that we may better serve you and try to resolve this barrier for you in the law.

As always,

In service,

Klint D Bush

Elections Administrator

Voter Registrar

Liberty County

