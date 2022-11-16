Pct. 4 constable’s office makes drug arrest in Ames

While attempting to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for a suspect in the Ames area on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Liberty County Pct. 4 Deputy Constables Robert Adams and Greg Rodriguez arrested three suspects on drug and gun charges.

During the warrant service attempt at a home located at 331 Walters Street, the deputies reportedly found circumstances that led them to believe that narcotics were present at the home. Deputies from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and a Liberty County District Attorney investigator came to assist at the scene.

Deputies obtained a consent to search the premises, which resulted in the seizure of 157 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of heroin, 121 grams of PCP, 30 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone pills, Xanax pills, a shotgun, a semi-automatic rifle, three semi-automatic handguns and a silencer.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene and are identified as Ashley Baldwin, 41, Bryon Brooks, 49, and Glenn Roberts, all of Liberty. All three were booked into the Liberty County Jail on three counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 4 to 200 grams, a first-degree felony; one count of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 1 to 4 grams, a second-degree felony; one count of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 4 to 400 grams, a first-degree felony; and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, a third-degree felony.

If you have information about crimes in your area that you would like to pass on to law enforcement, please contact your local law enforcement or Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton at robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us or 936-258-4711. All tips are kept in the strictest confidence.

Thornton urges all citizens to report any information as soon as possible and be patient as some investigations can be lengthy.

