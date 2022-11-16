Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Mexico

A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender is back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Hernandez’s capture.

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was arrested and then brought to the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in Laredo, Texas, by Mexican Federal authorities. He was then taken into U.S. custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. The Pecos Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, assisted in the multi-agency investigation.

Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In March 2021, Hernandez was arrested by the Pecos Police Department for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He subsequently bonded out. Hernandez was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on August 15, 2022. For more information on his arrest, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 60 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 21 gang members and 32 sex offenders. In addition, $83,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

