Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 15, 2022:

McFarland, Daniel Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Craig, Christopher Michael – Criminal Mischief

Perez, Daniel Salvador – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Assault of a Public Servant

Fajardo, Guillermo Aviles – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Wisdom, Brandon Lee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Samuels, Glenn Jr. – Parole Violation

Castillo, Jerry Anthon – Hold for Wharton County-Motion to Revoke Bond-third DWI

