Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 15, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 15, 2022:

  • McFarland, Daniel Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Craig, Christopher Michael – Criminal Mischief
  • Perez, Daniel Salvador – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Assault of a Public Servant
  • Fajardo, Guillermo Aviles – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Wisdom, Brandon Lee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Samuels, Glenn Jr. – Parole Violation
  • Castillo, Jerry Anthon – Hold for Wharton County-Motion to Revoke Bond-third DWI
