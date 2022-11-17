Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 15, 2022:
- McFarland, Daniel Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Craig, Christopher Michael – Criminal Mischief
- Perez, Daniel Salvador – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Assault of a Public Servant
- Fajardo, Guillermo Aviles – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Wisdom, Brandon Lee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Samuels, Glenn Jr. – Parole Violation
- Castillo, Jerry Anthon – Hold for Wharton County-Motion to Revoke Bond-third DWI