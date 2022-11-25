Heroes 4 Health Youth Ambassador program launching in Liberty County

Do you know of a teen interested in health or pursuing a health-related career one day? Here is the perfect opportunity to learn about a variety of health careers, participate in community health and safety events and educational opportunities, like tours, contests, and clinics.

The Liberty County HEROES for health program is seeking motivated, passionate, and hard-working teens to improve the lives of Texans and looking to make a difference in their health and the health of others. This is the perfect opportunity for them to become trained in health, wellness, and safety while helping to grow local program efforts and leadership skills!

This program is designed for middle and high school age youth (grades 6-12) who have a passion for health and wellness. High school aged youth can be trained at the regional and state level to become youth health experts who can motivate others to make a change in their lifestyle to improve their health.

More importantly, these ambassadors will assist local county extension agents, staff and volunteers with program efforts, project activities, and much more. Liberty County Youth Ambassadors are the boots on the ground component of peer education!

Youth do not have to be current 4-H members but must join 4-H for the 2023-24 year. Liberty County AgriLife Extension Service is looking beyond the 4-H program and recruiting youth from local school health advisory committees, health science programs, high school culinary arts programs, home school associations, community and church groups, and other youth organizations.

There will be a virtual introductory meeting held on Dec. 15, 2022 at 6 p.m. CST.

Please call the Liberty County AgriLife Extension office at 936-334-3230 OR Email Kristy.Fruia@ag.tamu.edu to register for the meeting and participants will receive a special link to attend the virtual meeting.

