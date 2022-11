The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 27, 2022:

Figueroa, Nathan Anthony – Criminal Mischief

Burke, Meghan – Disorderly Conduct

Thompson, Chelsea Nikole – Possession of Marijuana

Pierce, Justin Aaron – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Price, Robert Darnell – Intoxication Manslaughter With a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated

