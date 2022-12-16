Liberty County sets date, time for swearing in of officials

Sixteen newly-elected and reelected Liberty County officials will be sworn into office in a special ceremony on Jan. 3, 2023. Held at the 75th State District Courtroom in the Liberty County Courthouse, the ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m.
County Judge Jay Knight will welcome guests at the ceremony and then the administering of the oaths of office will begin.
Set to be sworn in are:
- 75th State District Judge Mark Morefield
- 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain
- County Judge Jay Knight
- County Court at Law Judge Thomas Chambers
- District Clerk Delia Sellers
- County Clerk Lee Haidusek-Chambers
- County Treasurer Kim Harris
- Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur
- Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson
- Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert
- Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Belt
- Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish
- Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn
- Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown
- Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller
- County Surveyor John Moorman
Of the 16, all are incumbents with the exception of Belt, who defeated the Democratic incumbent in November. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
Oh wow