Liberty County sets date, time for swearing in of officials

Sixteen newly-elected and reelected Liberty County officials will be sworn into office in a special ceremony on Jan. 3, 2023. Held at the 75th State District Courtroom in the Liberty County Courthouse, the ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

County Judge Jay Knight will welcome guests at the ceremony and then the administering of the oaths of office will begin.

Set to be sworn in are:

75th State District Judge Mark Morefield

253rd State District Judge Chap Cain

County Judge Jay Knight

County Court at Law Judge Thomas Chambers

District Clerk Delia Sellers

County Clerk Lee Haidusek-Chambers

County Treasurer Kim Harris

Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur

Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Belt

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn

Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller

County Surveyor John Moorman

Of the 16, all are incumbents with the exception of Belt, who defeated the Democratic incumbent in November. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

