Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 15, 2022:
- Preston, Michael Goodwin – Public Intoxication
- Thomas, Chelsea Paige – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Public Intoxication and Hold for Harris County-Revocation of Bond-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ferman, Ivan Alfredo – Public Intoxication
- Centeno, Francisco – Possession of Marijuana
- Pope, Shannon Russell – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Bail Jumping
- Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Disorderly Conduct
- Crowder, Sara Jeanne – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
- Harkey, Randi Michelle – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security