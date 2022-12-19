Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 15, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 15, 2022:

  • Preston, Michael Goodwin – Public Intoxication
  • Thomas, Chelsea Paige – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Public Intoxication and Hold for Harris County-Revocation of Bond-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ferman, Ivan Alfredo – Public Intoxication
  • Centeno, Francisco – Possession of Marijuana
  • Pope, Shannon Russell – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Bail Jumping
  • Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Disorderly Conduct
  • Crowder, Sara Jeanne – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
  • Harkey, Randi Michelle – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security
