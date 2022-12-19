Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 15, 2022:

Preston, Michael Goodwin – Public Intoxication

Thomas, Chelsea Paige – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Public Intoxication and Hold for Harris County-Revocation of Bond-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ferman, Ivan Alfredo – Public Intoxication

Centeno, Francisco – Possession of Marijuana

Pope, Shannon Russell – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Bail Jumping

Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Disorderly Conduct

Crowder, Sara Jeanne – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Harkey, Randi Michelle – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security

