McCoys donates to Dayton FD

The McCoys store in Dayton made its annual donation to Dayton Fire Department, this time presenting a $7,000 check to Fire Chief Chad Glatfelter and other representatives of the department on Dec. 9.

According to Glatfelter, the majority of the funds were passed on to local children through the department’s annual toy drive on Dec. 17. Dozens of families were provided with a little help for Christmas through the donation of food and toys. All donations remained in the response area for Dayton Fire Department.

Firefighters are now busy preparing for their annual Boots and Bullets fundraiser set for 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Dayton Community Center.

