Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 1, 2023:
- Jones, Brandon – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge and Assault of a Public Servant
- Lopez, Esdras – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Carrillo, Crystal Ann – Driving While Intoxicated
- Newton, Ginger Leann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief
- Covarrubias, Zarita – Public Intoxication
- Garcia, Erlyn – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Vasquez, Jose – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
- Niles, Jonathan – Driving While Intoxicated