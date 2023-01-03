Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 1, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 1, 2023:

  • Jones, Brandon – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge and Assault of a Public Servant
  • Lopez, Esdras – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Carrillo, Crystal Ann – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Newton, Ginger Leann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief
  • Covarrubias, Zarita – Public Intoxication
  • Garcia, Erlyn – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Vasquez, Jose – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
  • Niles, Jonathan – Driving While Intoxicated
