Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 1, 2023:

Jones, Brandon – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge and Assault of a Public Servant

Lopez, Esdras – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Carrillo, Crystal Ann – Driving While Intoxicated

Newton, Ginger Leann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief

Covarrubias, Zarita – Public Intoxication

Garcia, Erlyn – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Vasquez, Jose – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Niles, Jonathan – Driving While Intoxicated

Carrillo, Crystal Ann Covarrubias, Zarita Garcia, Erlyn Jones, Brandon Lopez, Esdras Newton, Ginger Leann Niles, Jonathan Vasquez, Jose

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

