Kelso named LCSO Employee of the Month for January 2023

At the January Liberty County Sheriff’s general meeting, Sheriff Bobby Rader announced that CID Secretary / Sex Offender Registrar Haylea Kelso is the Employee of the Month after being nominated by the personnel in the Warrants Division.

Kelso began her employment with the Liberty County Sheriff’s in 2019 and was moved into her current position during that same year. As the Criminal Investigation Division Secretary, some of her duties include updating civilians who call in with questions about their cases. She is responsible for placing orders for supplies and equipment for investigators and manages the investigators on-call schedule.

Kelso assists at major crime scenes in collecting and packaging evidence, and taking photos. She takes photos of new hires and issues them their identification badges as well as updating the ID badges as needed for promotions. As the Sex Offender Registrar, she maintains records and registers existing and new sex offenders who reside in or move to Liberty County.

According to LCSO administrators, Kelso goes above and beyond her normal duties by assisting the Warrants Division in entering warrants into the database, and she has just recently started helping in the Bonds Department

Kelso also manages the sheriff’s media account by checking and responding to messages on the Facebook page, which she continued during the time she was recently out on maternity leave.

Kelso is helpful and is constantly trying to assist all the divisions of the sheriff’s office.

“[She] has proven herself to be a tremendous asset to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. There’s a joke around the LCSO when talking about Haylea, “Which hat is she wearing?” according to Capt. David Meyers.

Upon speaking with Kelso about being selected by the Sheriff as employee of the month, she said, “I’m very thankful to have been chosen for employee of the month! While I only have one official title here at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, it’s a running joke that I’ve been assigned many different hats to wear. I’m always happy to help in any division in the office and receive a lot of help in return if I’m having to wear too many hats in one day. I love my job and I’m so appreciative for the people I get to work with; they’ve become an extension of my family, and I couldn’t ask for a better one!”

With the desire of Haylea to continue serving the LCSO with her talent and dedicated work ethics, it is obvious why she was selected as the Employee of the Month for January 2023, and we salute her for this accomplishment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

