The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 8, 2023:

Nevills, Damion – Failure to Identify-Non-Fugitive and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance

Samano, Camilo Feregrino – Public Intoxication

Banks, Kendrick Edwards – Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument and Evading Arrest or Detention (no mugshot)

Ramiro, Fraga Moreno – Driving While Intoxicated

Nevills, Damion Ramiro, Fraga Moreno Samano, Camilo Feregrino

Share this: Twitter

Facebook