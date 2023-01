The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 15, 2023:

Leal, Cruz Matthew – Assault/Family Violence

Williams, Bryce Evan – Assault/Family Violence

Garcia, Daniel Pena – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)

Doe, Jane – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice

Williams, Bryce Evan Leal, Cruz Matthew Doe, Jane

Share this: Twitter

Facebook